Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. 2,574,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,329. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

