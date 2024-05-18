Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $5,072,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $103.25. 7,355,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.