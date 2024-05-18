Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,203,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

