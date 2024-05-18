Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $119.64. 15,104,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.