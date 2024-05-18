Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 64,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,008,000 after acquiring an additional 517,670 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 105,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

