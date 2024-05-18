Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. 10,481,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

