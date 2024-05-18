Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Matterport worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 909,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTTR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR remained flat at $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $134,905.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $134,905.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,909 shares of company stock worth $942,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

