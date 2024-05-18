Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,541 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

