SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SunOpta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

