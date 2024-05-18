SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.