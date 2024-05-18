Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 593,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 396,687 shares.The stock last traded at $28.70 and had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,724.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 over the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $129,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

