SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGFree Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SurgePays in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SurgePays’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for SurgePays’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on SurgePays from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group downgraded SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.11. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Earnings History and Estimates for SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

