Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.12.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,378 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally.

