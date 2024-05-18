T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at $111,363,864,040.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.