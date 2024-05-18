Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
TCMD opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $326.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
