Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $326.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,835 shares of company stock worth $315,682. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

