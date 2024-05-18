Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

