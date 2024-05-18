Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Bank of America

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.84. 5,612,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,738. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

