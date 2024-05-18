TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $13.12

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $12.81. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 4,795,157 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,291.71 and a beta of 0.12.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

