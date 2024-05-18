Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

