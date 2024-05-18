Tarbox Family Office Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 816,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.