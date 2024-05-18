Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,757,000 after acquiring an additional 538,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 1,724,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,164. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

