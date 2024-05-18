Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,682 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 1,879,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $156.03.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker
In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
