Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. 688,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

