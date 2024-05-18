Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 27,516 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 307,322 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.14. 522,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

