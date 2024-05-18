Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,481,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,858,000 after purchasing an additional 246,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %
PAYX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,020. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93.
Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Paychex
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.