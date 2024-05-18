Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,481,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,858,000 after purchasing an additional 246,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,020. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

