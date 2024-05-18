Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 3,235 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,038. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

