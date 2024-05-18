Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

