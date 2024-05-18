Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $254.65 and a 12-month high of $352.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

