Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 11,493 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,865,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $82,101,000 after buying an additional 96,572 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 4,607,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

