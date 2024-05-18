Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. 7,276,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

