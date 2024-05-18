Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 321 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.72. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

