TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TD SYNNEX worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

