TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $47,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $151.01 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.