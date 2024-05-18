TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.33.

T stock opened at C$22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.37. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

