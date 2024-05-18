Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.80 on May 22nd

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

Tenaris has increased its dividend by an average of 97.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of TS stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

