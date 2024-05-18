Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $133.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
