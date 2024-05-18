Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $133.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.