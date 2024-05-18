TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $151.90 million and $9.62 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00055682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,071,426 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,629,501 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.