Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

