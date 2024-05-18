Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.46. 77,445,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average is $202.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.