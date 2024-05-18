Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $195.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $196.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

