Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 82.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.64 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

