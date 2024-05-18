The Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $330.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 326.24 ($4.10), with a volume of 60699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.14).

The Character Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of £60.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,772.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,555.56%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.