The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 175,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,640. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

