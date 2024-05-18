The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 175,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

