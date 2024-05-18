The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 2,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $119.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Natixis increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

