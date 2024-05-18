The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price to $0.75

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

