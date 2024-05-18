The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

