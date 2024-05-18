The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives “Sell” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

Shares of LON:SGE traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,106 ($13.89). The company had a trading volume of 4,330,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,162.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,253.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

