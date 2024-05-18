The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Timken by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. 306,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

