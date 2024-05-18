Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,942 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $108,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.30. 1,398,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,725. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

